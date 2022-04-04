Apple TV+ has another Jason Momoa drama series coming its way.

As reported by Variety, Apple TV+ has made a series order for "Chief of War," a new series starring Jason Momoa. The actor is also writing and executive producing the drama series which has been approved for an eight-episode first season.

According to the report, the series "follows the story of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view."

Momoa will write alongside Thomas Pa'a Sibbett. Both also serve as executive producers, as will Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Erik Holmberg, and Doug Jung. Jung is also attached to serve as showrunner. Justin Chon is in negotiations to direct the first two episodes. Endeavor Content and Chernin Entertainment will produce. This will also mark the first time Momoa, who is of Hawaiian descent, has written for television. He previously co-wrote, directed, and starred in the film "Road to Paloma," which was released in 2014. He and Pa'a Sibbett also co-wrote the story for the upcoming feature "The Last Manhunt," with Momoa appearing onscreen in a supporting role. Momoa starred in the feature "Braven" in 2018, which was co-written by Pa'a Sibbett.

This will be the second series that Momoa works on with Apple TV+. He already stars in the post-apocalyptic drama series "SEE," which has been renewed for a third season. The first two seasons are streaming now.

It's currently unclear when "Chief of War" will premiere on the streaming service.