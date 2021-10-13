Jason Segel is set to star in another original project for Apple.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Apple has made a straight-to-series order for "Shrinking," a new comedy series from the minds of Jason Segel, Bill Lawrence, and Brett Goldstein. The series, which will star Segel, will also be written and executive produced by the trio.

Shrinking revolves around a grieving therapist (Segel) who begins to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge changes to people's lives — including his own.

Segel is also still working on "The Sky Is Everywhere," an upcoming feature film that will also debut on Apple's streaming service. Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein are also known for their work on "Ted Lasso," one of the most popular series on Apple TV+.

The comedy hails from Warner Bros. TV, where Lawrence is under a longtime overall deal and is currently renegotiating for a new pact that reflects the success of Emmy-winning comedy Ted Lasso as well as his rapidly growing streaming roster that also includes Apple's Bad Monkey, HBO Max's Head of the Class and Clone High. Lawrence's Doozer Productions topper Jeff Ingold also exec produces Shrinking with the company's Liza Katzer on board as a co-EP. Lawrence is with ICM Partners and attorney Jared Levine. Goldstein, who scored an Emmy for his role as Roy Kent in Ted Lasso, also recently renegotiated his deal with Warners and secured a sizable pay bump both for his acting services and work as a writer on the Jason Sudeikis-led comedy. He started in the Ted Lasso writers room before being tapped to play Roy. (Goldstein detailed that journey during a July interview with TV's Top 5.) Goldstein, a longtime friend of Lawrence and who shares a love of The Muppets with Segel, also counts creating and writing duties on AMC's Soulmates. Goldstein is not currently expected to star in Shrinking, though if Ted Lasso ends with season three, it wouldn't be a surprise for that to change. He's repped by Mosaic, B-Side Management and LARK.

It is currently unclear when "Shrinking" will debut on Apple TV+.