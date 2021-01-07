Ahead of CES 2021, JBL has announced a slew of new products, but two of them, in particular, will be of interest to readers of More – because they support Apple's AirPlay 2.

Starting with the impressive SA750 we have a retro-inspired audio amp that looks, in my opinion, absolutely stunning. But it does more than just look good.

The JBL SA750 Integrated Amplifier features an iconic retro-inspired milled aluminum face panel with luxurious volume, balance and input dials and hefty switches for power, mute, direct, MC/MM phono, and Dirac Live room calibration. The face panel includes a 3.5mm Aux input and 3.5mm Headphones output, plus a 2-line orange display screen. The look is completed by classic teak-wood veneer side panels to match the new anniversary edition JBL L100 Classic 75 loudspeakers - also debuting at HARMAN ExPLORE.

Add that to the WiFi and Ethernet connectivity for connecting to your home network and you have more than enough to help justify the $3,000 asking price. You can't get one yet though – availability isn't until April.