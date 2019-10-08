What you need to know In an interview with Variety, Jennifer Aniston opens up about working with Apple.

As a producer of The Morning Show, she initially sold Apple an outline that was eventually scrapped and started from scratch.

She also revealed whether she was apprehensive about working with Apple given it is so new to TV show and movie production.

Apple has been aggressively expanding the original content it will offer with Apple TV+ when it launches on November 1. One of the first flagship series it nailed down was The Morning Show starring Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell and Jennifer Aniston. Aniston recently opened up about the process of selling a show to Apple and how hectic it was. In an interview with Variety, Aniston explains how it was like selling The Morning Show to Apple as a producer, revealing it was far from a finished product.

The show got picked up. We sold it to Apple with an outline. Then, about four months later, the whole s— hit the fan and, basically, we had to start from scratch.

Eventually, the interview comes back to Apple with the question: "Did you have any reservations about selling The Morning Show to Apple?" Here is her response.

Yes and no. But I have to say the "no" outweighed the "yes," because we knew what we were doing — even though they didn't have walls yet or telephones.

She expanded upon her "walls" comment.

They came to CAA. There was really something exciting about being the first at Apple. Apple is pretty awesome. They make cool stuff. Why wouldn't they maybe make cool television? And they are all about quality, not quantity, so that was really appealing. And in spite of their comical secrecy, it's been worth it. Who doesn't want to be part of the Wild Wild West?

Jennifer Aniston is signed up for two more seasons of The Morning Show and she revealed if she would come back for future seasons.

If there's stuff to talk about and if we're not dead tired from it. I literally went into my covers for two weeks when we wrapped.