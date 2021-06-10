Another new cast member has joined Apple TV+ show Echo 3 as Jessica Ann Collins is reunited with Mark Boal from Zero Dark Thirty.

From Variety:

Jessica Ann Collins has been cast opposite Luke Evans and Michiel Huisman in the upcoming Apple action-thriller series "Echo 3," reuniting Collins with Academy Award-winning producer and writer Mark Boal. Collins will play Amber Chesbourough, a brilliant young scientist who is described as the emotional center of a small American family.

The news follows the announcement that Elizabeth Anweis had joined the show last week, Anweis and Collins join Luke Evans and Michiel Huisman. Apple announced the new series in July of 2020, from that report:

In "Echo 3", Amber Chesborough, a brilliant young scientist, is the emotional center of a small American family. When she goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother and her husband – two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts – struggle to find her in a layered personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war.

The show will be shot in both English and Spanish Dialogue.

Earlier this week Apple announced Invasion would debut on Apple TV+ later this year:

Apple today revealed the premiere date and teaser for the eagerly awaited 10-episode science fiction drama series "Invasion," from Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg ("X-Men" films, "Deadpool" films, "The Martian") and David Weil ("Hunters"). The sweeping character-driven Apple Original series, produced by Boat Rocker Studios, will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on October 22, 2021, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday.

Apple TV+ is available on devices like the Apple TV 4K (2021) and the best TVs for Apple TV 2021.