Originating from our sister site, Android Central, Jiggle Physics is a gaming podcast that covers consoles, PC games, and mobile. Check it out and subscribe!

There's a certain big headline in gaming news this week. Alas, we recorded a few days ago before the announcement went public about Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard for beaucoup bucks! You can rest assured that we WILL be talking about that in our next episode.

But for now, there's plenty of other things to discuss — Game length, Xbox One bring discontinued, blatant Wordle ripoffs, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and more.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

