Originating from our sister site, Android Central, Jiggle Physics is a gaming podcast that covers consoles, PC games, and mobile. Check it out and subscribe!
This week, the gang talk about Sony's purchase of Bungie, Rebecca reviews Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and more.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- Sony acquires Destiny developer Bungie for PlayStation Studios | Android Central
- Bungie joining PlayStation makes more sense than you think | Android Central
- Sony is buying Bungie: What this means for Destiny 2 players on Xbox and PC | Windows Central
- Nintendo Switch crosses 103 million units shipped, per Nintendo Q3 results | iMore
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus for Nintendo Switch review — Breathing fresh air into a stale formula | iMore
- Nintendo recap — Pokémon Legends: Arceus has second-best sales in Japan's history and more NFT shenanigans | iMore
- Ghostwire: Tokyo for PS5 preview — Western audiences should check this one out | Android Central
