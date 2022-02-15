Originating from our sister site, Android Central, Jiggle Physics is a gaming podcast that covers consoles, PC games, and mobile. Check it out and subscribe!
There is a ton of news to consume Kirby-style from the latest Nintendo Direct. The team do exactly that and more, including Jen's review of Horizon Forbidden West, and rumors about a Resident Evil 4 remake.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- Everything announced at the February 2022 Nintendo Direct | iMore
- February's Nintendo Direct turned Kirby into a car, but also a meme | iMore
- Microsoft: Call of Duty will come to PlayStation after Activision Blizzard deal closes | Windows Central
- The Wolf Among Us 2 is coming in 2023 | Windows Central
- Ubisoft plans stealth-focused Assassin's Creed game | Windows Central
- Resident Evil 4 remake reportedly takes spookier tone | Windows Central
- Horizon Forbidden West for PS5 review: The pinnacle of excellence | Android Central
iOS 15.4 beta 3 prompts people to add an emergency contact just in case
Apple is suggesting that people update their Emergency SOS details after updating to iOS 15.4 beta 3, with those who have not yet set up an emergency contact being pushed towards doing just that.
Betas never stop: The third developer beta for watchOS 8.5 is out now!
watchOS 8.5 beta 3 is now available to developers.
Facebook just renamed its News Feed and you'll never guess what it's called
Facebook has renamed its News Feed to something that nobody would ever have guessed.
Looking for a new controller for your Switch? Look no further!
If you want a more conventional gaming controller for your Switch and don't want to spend more on the Pro Controller, you do have other options. Here are my favorite third-party controllers for Nintendo Switch.