Originating from our sister site, Android Central, Jiggle Physics is a gaming podcast that covers consoles, PC games, and mobile. Check it out and subscribe!

This week, our intrepid hosts gush over Horizon Forbidden West. They also tackle the issue of games preservation in light of Nintendo's announcement that the Wii U and 3DS eShops will be shutting down in March 2023. There's a big patch for Cyberpunk 2077, and Netflix is developing a BioShock movie.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

LISTEN NOW:

LINKS: