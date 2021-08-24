Joe Carroll has reportedly signed on to be part of the upcoming Apple TV+ series Five Days At Memorial. The show will tell the story of the first five days after Hurricane Katrina made landfall. The story will revolve around a New Orleans Hospital as it tries to deal with the aftermath of the hurricane.

Carroll joins Vera Farmiga, Cherry Jones, Adepero Oduye, and more on a project that has the hallmarks of being a must-watch for Apple TV+ subscribers.

Written by Ridley and Cuse based on the acclaimed nonfiction book by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Sheri Fink, Five Days at Memorial chronicles the first five days in a New Orleans hospital after Hurricane Katrina made landfall. When the floodwaters rose, the power failed and the heat climbed, exhausted caregivers were forced to make life-and-death decisions that haunted them for years to come.

According to a Deadline report, Carroll will play a recurring role as Michael Arvin, a "business development executive tasked with finding life-saving resources for people in distress hundreds of miles from his own location."

There's currently no timescale for when we should expect Five Days At Memorial to hit our screens, however. It will join a growing list of TV shows, movies, and documentaries on a service that is available for just $4.99 per month.

If you want to enjoy Five Days At Memorial in style once it arrives, be sure to check out our list of the Best Apple TV deals on the market today.