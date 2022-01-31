Joe Rogan says that he will "try to balance out these more controversial viewpoints" when talking about the views expressed by some of those he has had on his podcast. He also says that he agrees with Spotify's decision to put content warnings on some podcasts.

Rogan posted a video to Instagram in which he also apologized to the streamer for the trouble it has faced in recent days. Both Joni Mitchell and Neil Young have had their music removed from Spotify over their refusal to share a platform with Rogan.

Both Mitchell and Young say that Rogan hires guests for his podcast that then go on to spread disinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines. Rogan now says that he will try to ensure a more balanced conversation on such matters.

"I will do my best to try to balance out these more controversial viewpoints with other people's perspectives so we can maybe find a better point of view," Rogan says when talking about his previous decision to have Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Robert Malone on episodes — both have had made unsubstantiated claims about the pandemic and vaccines.

On the subject of Spotify's decision to add content warnings to podcasts that cover COVID-19, Rogan says he agrees with the move.

You can watch the almost-10-minute video in the embeded viwer above and decide for yourself whether much will change following the recent Spotify spat.