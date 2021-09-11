The upcoming Apple TV+ thriller 'Sharper' just got another heavyweight.

As reported by Deadline, John Lithgow has signed on to star in 'Sharper,' the upcoming thriller from Apple Original Films and A24. Lithgow will star alongside Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith and Briana Middleton.

John Lithgow has joined the cast of Sharper, the Apple Original Films and A24 thriller being directed by The Crown helmer Benjamin Caron. Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith and Briana Middleton also star in the pic, which is now set to begin principal photography Monday in New York City.

Apple originally announced the film and Moore's involvement back in June. While most details are unknown about the project, the company did reveal that the film "follows a con artist, played by Moore, set in the world of Manhattan's billionaire echelon." In addition to starring, Moore is also serving as an executive producer.

"Sharper" marks Moore's second project with Apple, following the much-anticipated, upcoming limited series "Lisey's Story," a deeply personal thriller from writer Stephen King and J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television, in which Moore will star and executive produce, to premiere exclusively on Apple TV+."

This will be Lithgow's second project with Apple TV+. The actor recently signed on to star in the upcoming Martin Scorsese project 'Killers of the Flower Moon.' Lithgow will star alongside Leonardo Dicaprio and Robert DeNiro.

John Lithgow has joined the cast of Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon," playing the role of a prosecutor. The two-time Oscar nominee will be part of an ensemble that also includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons.

It's currently unclear when 'Sharper' will premiere on Apple TV+.