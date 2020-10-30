Apple TV+ has a new star on board with John Turturro signing up for drama series Severance. He'll join Adam Scott and Patricia Arquette on the show that is expected to begin filming at some point next month.

Turturro will star as a character named 'Irving', according to a Variety report.

"Severance" is a workplace drama that introduces Lumen Industries, a company that's looking to take work-life balance to a new level. Scott will stars as Mark, an employee with a dark past trying to put himself back together, with Arquette playing Mark's boss. Turturro will star as Irving, a longtime, dependable employee at Lumen Industries.

The list of stars working on the new drama continues to impress after Adam Scott and Tramell Tillman signed up pre-COVID-19.

There's no telling when the new show will air, especially considering filming hasn't even started yet. But it's another example of a show with hit potential coming to Apple TV+. Judging by the names involved this might be worth paying the $4.99 monthly subscription for alone.