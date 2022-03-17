Johnny Depp is set to reprise his role as Johnny Puff in a new Apple TV+ kids' show titled Puffins Impossible, a spinoff to animated series Puffins.

As reported by Variety:

Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video will both be playing "Puffins Impossible," a spinoff of the animated short form series "Puffins" voiced by Johnny Depp, who is reprising his role as Johnny Puff. The 18-episode show, which is currently in production in Serbia, is being made by Andrea Iervolino and Monica Bacardi's ILBE outfit via their Iervolino Studios and Serbia-based company Archangel Digital Studios.

Puffins Impossible will be a series of five-minute shorts, described as " the action-adventure version of "Puffins," which is about the adventures of a group of cute arctic birds." The protagonist, Johnny Puffin, is voiced by Depp:

In "Puffins Impossible," the lives of puffins Johnny Puff, Didi, Pie, Tic and Tac are disrupted when a meteor lands, which leads them to gain superpowers. Led by Johnny Puff, they morph into Tactik, Didi Damage, Megapie and Mystic — a unified superhero team. Just like in "Puffins," positive themes of gender and race equality and environmental protection are weaved into the narrative.

Depp reportedly said in a statement that Puffins Impossible was "a great story for all ages, witty and educational" and that he hoped it would repeat the success of Puffins, adding that he was delighted with the work done by the people from Serbia at Archangel Digital Studios who are working on the show.

As per the report, both Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video will be streaming the show.

