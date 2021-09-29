Jon Stewart dunks on Apple TV+ the day before his show debuts on it

Jon Stewart's first motion as the new host of an Apple TV+ series? Make fun of Apple TV+.

"The Problem with Jon Stewart" is set to premiere on the streaming platform tomorrow and, to celebrate the release of the new series, Stewart took to Twitter to release a new PSA video for poor souls who can't find Apple TV+.

Good news: starting tomorrow, you can watch Episode 1 of The Problem With Jon Stewart for FREE on Apple TV+ (for a limited time... then Apple wants your money) — The Problem With Jon Stewart (@TheProblem) September 29, 2021

It's good to see that Apple takes a joke at its own expense in stride - as long as it was aware of it. The whole joke is similar to John Oliver who constantly dunks on HBO while releasing his show on the service.

The new series features the return of Stewart to television and will focus on a specific topic and feature guests who will engage in conversation with the host.

"The Problem With Jon Stewart" is a multiple-season, single-issue series, taking a deep dive on the issues affecting us most. In this new Apple Original series, Stewart will be in conversation with the people who are impacted by the issue — as well as those who have a hand in creating the impact. Together, they will discuss a more productive path towards action. The companion series podcast will extend the conversation from each episode, featuring staff members from across the show who will bring us interviews with activists in the space, the facts on the issue, and yes, lots of jokes. Hailing from a multi-year partnership with Apple TV+, "The Problem With Jon Stewart" will be hosted and executive produced by Stewart through his Busboy Productions. The series is executive produced by showrunner Brinda Adhikari, alongside Stewart's longtime manager James Dixon, and Richard Plepler through his EDEN Productions, which has an exclusive overall production deal with Apple. Chelsea Devantez is head writer and Lorrie Baranek is supervising producer.

If you haven't seen the trailer for the series yet you can check out a teaser below: