What you need to know
- Jon Stewart is the next recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.
- The comedian is being honored for his contribution to American society.
- A ceremony will be held at the Kennedy Center on April 24.
Jon Stewart has been announced as the next recipient of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts' 23rd Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.
As reported by Deadline, the award will be presented to Stewart on April 24 at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall. The award, which Stewart accepted in a statement, honors individuals who have had an impact on American society.
"I am truly honored to receive this award," Stewart said in a statement. "I have long admired and been influenced by the work of Mark Twain, or, as he was known by his given name, Samuel Leibowitz."
Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter noted the comedian's decades-long experience in mixing comedy and truth to audiences all over the world.
"For more than three decades, Jon Stewart has brightened our lives and challenged our minds as he delivers current events and social satire with his trademark wit and wisdom. For me, tuning in to his television programs over the years has always been equal parts entertainment and truth. In these often divisive and challenging times, someone like Jon, through his undaunted advocacy for first responders and veterans, also demonstrates that we all can make a difference in this world through humor, humanity, and patriotism. He is most deserving of this award and I certainly cannot wait to hear the Concert Hall full of laughter again on April 24th."
The comedian's new series, "The Problem with Jon Stewart," is streaming now on Apple TV+. You can also listen to the accompanying podcast on Apple Podcasts:
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Nintendo fans, what Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard means for you
Microsoft is acquiring Activision Blizzard for roughly $70 billion. This obviously will have a huge impact on Microsoft and its main competitor, Sony, but what about Nintendo? Where does it fit in?
This genius idea could eliminate telephone call anxiety for good
Some of us are made anxious whenever our phone rings because we don't know what the caller might want. But there might be a fix that would enable callers to tell you what they want before you even answer.
Review: Keychron Q2 is a compact but fully customizable keyboard experience
In the market for a compact, 65% layout premium mechanical keyboard for your Mac? Then you should consider Keychron's latest entry: the Q2.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.