Jon Stewart has been announced as the next recipient of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts' 23rd Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

As reported by Deadline, the award will be presented to Stewart on April 24 at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall. The award, which Stewart accepted in a statement, honors individuals who have had an impact on American society.

"I am truly honored to receive this award," Stewart said in a statement. "I have long admired and been influenced by the work of Mark Twain, or, as he was known by his given name, Samuel Leibowitz."

Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter noted the comedian's decades-long experience in mixing comedy and truth to audiences all over the world.

"For more than three decades, Jon Stewart has brightened our lives and challenged our minds as he delivers current events and social satire with his trademark wit and wisdom. For me, tuning in to his television programs over the years has always been equal parts entertainment and truth. In these often divisive and challenging times, someone like Jon, through his undaunted advocacy for first responders and veterans, also demonstrates that we all can make a difference in this world through humor, humanity, and patriotism. He is most deserving of this award and I certainly cannot wait to hear the Concert Hall full of laughter again on April 24th."

The comedian's new series, "The Problem with Jon Stewart," is streaming now on Apple TV+. You can also listen to the accompanying podcast on Apple Podcasts: