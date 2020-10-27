Reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Jon Stewart has signed a multi-year deal with Apple to return to television in the form of a new current affairs series that will debut on Apple TV+.

As part of an expansive, multiyear deal with Apple, the Emmy-drenched former writer, producer and host of The Daily Show is set to front an all-new current affairs series for the streaming service. The show, which will run for multiple seasons, puts Stewart back in the anchor's chair as he explores a host of topics at the center of both the national conversation and his own advocacy work.

According to the report the show, which is currently unnamed, will feature hour-long episodes focused mainly on singular topics. The show will also reportedly come with a companion podcast through Apple Podcasts.

The still-untitled show will be executive produced by Stewart through his company Busboy Productions. In his role as EP, he'll be joined by his longtime manager James Dixon and former HBO chief Richard Plepler, who via his EDEN Productions also has a rich deal at Apple. A showrunner for the forthcoming series, for which Apple is expected to offer a companion podcast, has yet to be named.

In addition to the series, Stewart will have a first-look deal for other projects that could find their way to Apple TV+.

To date, Stewart's resume includes producing credits on The Colbert Report, which he co-created with host Stephen Colbert, and CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, as well as on a pair of films: Rosewater (2014) and 2020's Irresistible, starring Daily Show vet Steve Carell, both which he directed as well.

While there is no premiere date yet on the series, it is expected to begin streaming on Apple TV+ next year.