An upcoming Apple TV+ show featuring Jon Steward has a showrunner, with Brinda Adhikari, formerly of CBS News, set to be in charge.

As pointed out by The Hollywood Reporter, it's notable that the show will be run by a news person rather than someone who has experience in comedy.

The former Daily Show host has tapped a longtime newswoman, rather than a comedy vet, to serve as his executive producer and showrunner. Brinda Adhikari has spent close to two decades immersed in investigative reporting, most recently at CBS Evening News, where she won a 2020 Edward R. Murrow award for her contributions to a piece on the treatment of migrant children in detention facilities at the US-Mexico border.

However, anyone worried that Jon Stewart's new show won't have a comic element need not worry. The same report also notes that there are others coming on board that have plenty of comedy chops.

In a sign that there will still be comedy infused in the series, Stewart has tapped Chelsea Devantez, who began her TV writing career on his staff at his never released (nor titled) HBO show, as his head writer. Since her first go-round with the host, Devantez has written on Tina Fey's upcoming Peacock comedy Girls5Eva, Bless this Mess, Abby's and Comedy Central's The Opposition with Jordan Klepper. She recently wrote, directed and starred in the 2020 SXSW film, Basic, too, and hosts a top-performing podcast, "Celebrity Book Club with Chelsea Devantez," on Apple Podcasts.

Now we just need to wait and see when the show will be ready to land on our TV screens via Apple TV+.