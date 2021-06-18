Apple Music continues to grow its library of songs that feature Spatial Audio and now you can listen to Jonas Brothers in Dolby Atmos. The band's Happiness Begins album is now available with all the new hotness, including lossless support.

The news was shared by Jonas Brothers themselves, with a tweet linking people to the album on Apple Music.

You can listen to #HappinessBegins in a whole new way with the sound all around you 👀 Introducing #SpatialAudio ft. #DolbyAtmos. Only on @AppleMusic https://t.co/gO3VQzPwnG pic.twitter.com/nHVs9Ts5uE — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) June 8, 2021

The full album is embedded below, too.

Apple's Spatial Audio feature has proven to be popular although there are some misses to be had. Apple Music's own Spatial Audio playlist leaves a lot to be desired but there are some real gems to be had, too.

The revamped Happiness Begins also supports lossless audio, although the benefits that bring to the table are less concrete unless you're listening on super high-end headphones and using a DAC. That's something most of us aren't prepared to deal with, making AirPods Max a great choice for most people.

You'll need the best headphones to get the most out of Apple Music and Spatial Audio. The best AirPods Max deals we've come across are a good place to start, especially if you're listening on headphones that are a little less capable.

Whether Jonas Brothers are your particular cup of tea or not, it's always great to see more spatial audio support being added to existing albums.