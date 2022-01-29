Joni Mitchell is the latest artist to back Neil Young on his spat with Spotify podcaster Joe Rogan. The musician says that she will remove all of her music from Spotify after the streamer pulled Young's music following comments about Rogan.

Posting to her official website, Mitchell said that "irresponsible people are spreading lies," alluding to complaints that Rogan's Spotify podcast, called the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), shares misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines.

I've decided to remove all my music from Spotify. Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.

Mitchell also linked to an open letter to Spotify from "global scientific and medical communities" in which calls are made for a new misinformation policy.

We are a coalition of scientists, medical professionals, professors, and science communicators spanning a wide range of fields such as microbiology, immunology, epidemiology, and neuroscience and we are calling on Spotify to take action against the mass-misinformation events which continue to occur on its platform. With an estimated 11 million listeners per episode, JRE is the world's largest podcast and has tremendous influence. Though Spotify has a responsibility to mitigate the spread of misinformation on its platform, the company presently has no misinformation policy.

This comes just days after Neil Young told Spotify that he didn't his music on the same platform as Rogan — the streamer later pulled all of his music much to Apple Music's favor. Apple's own music streaming service has been on the offensive ever since.

For those wondering, yes, you can still listen to plenty of Joni Mitchell's work on Apple Music just fine.