Joseph Gordon-Levitt, known for roles in Inception and The Dark Knight Rises, has been tapped to develop a new drama for Apple TV+.

According to Variety, the actor will write, produce, and star in the show, which is apparently called Mr. Corman. Film distribution and production company A24 is also said to be involved.

Variety's sources claim Mr. Corman will focus on an elementary school teacher grappling with adulthood in Los Angeles. Gordon-Levitt is primarily known for his dramatic roles, so the actor should fit right in.

Not many details are known beyond that, such as who else will star and when the show will be released. Chances are the show is in the very earliest stages of development, so it should be a while before Mr. Corman is available to stream.

Apple has yet to announce a launch date for Apple TV+, nor has the company said how much it'll cost. Recent rumors claim the streaming service would be available for $10 per month. We should get definitive answers when Apple takes the stage at its September 10 event.