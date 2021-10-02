What you need to know
- Apple TV+ is not getting a second season of Mr. Corman.
- The company has reportedly elected not to renew the Joseph Gordon-Levitt comedy.
- Apparently it hasn't drawn audiences the way other Apple TV+ comedies have.
A new report claims Apple will not be commissioning a second season of Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Mr. Corman.
According to Deadline, the show is being axed despite "mostly sold reviews" because the show "did not draw a wide audience on the platform the way other Apple TV+ comedy series have done this past summer."
The report says that Gordon-Levitt is absolutely still on the books at Apple, and is involved with new animated children's series Wolfboy and the Everything Factory, which aired earlier this month on the platform.
As the report notes, despite the platform's infancy compared to juggernauts like Netflix and Prime Video, Apple has renewed all but one original scripted series on TV+, the only other casualty being Little Voice.
Apple recently debuted The Problem with Jon Stewart and Blush on Apple TV+, and the finale of Ted Lasso season 2 will air next Friday. The company also recently picked up a new documentary about Carlos Ghosn and an untitled film starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt.
A report earlier this month stated that Apple's TV+ service has around 40M subscribers, of which half are paying customers. The company reportedly plans to spend $500 million in marketing in 2021. TV+ is available on devices like Apple's best iPhones including the new iPhone 13, iPad, Mac, and the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
