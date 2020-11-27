As you search for plenty of deals this Black Friday, don't let the small but extremely useful deals pass you by, like this AUKEY 20W USB-C charger for only $15! Why is this such a good deal? Because it will let you fast charge, your brand new iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, meaning you can juice up your iPhone as fast as possible, so you never have to worry about running out of battery power again. This is the perfect deal for anyone who upgraded their iPhone and took advantage of some great Apple Black Friday deals.

AUKEY Omnia Mini 20W USB-C Charger | Save 25% at Amazon If you want to keep your chargers as small as possible, the AUKEY Omnia Mini 20W USB-C Charger is the perfect fit. It's just a tiny little cube that delivers lots of power (20W), meaning you can quickly charge your new iPhone 12 with a charger not much bigger than the standard 5W charger Apple used to ship. $15 at Amazon

What's so special about this charger?

Ever since the iPhone 12 launched, there has been some confusion about how to ensure you're getting the fastest charging possible. This was likely due to the addition of the MagSafe charger Apple starting peddling along with the iPhone 12 models, but I'll clear up any confusion you may have right now. You need a 20W USB-C charger to charge any iPhone 12 model as fast as possible in all situations.