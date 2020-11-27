As you search for plenty of deals this Black Friday, don't let the small but extremely useful deals pass you by, like this AUKEY 20W USB-C charger for only $15! Why is this such a good deal? Because it will let you fast charge, your brand new iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, meaning you can juice up your iPhone as fast as possible, so you never have to worry about running out of battery power again. This is the perfect deal for anyone who upgraded their iPhone and took advantage of some great Apple Black Friday deals.
AUKEY Omnia Mini 20W USB-C Charger | Save 25% at Amazon
If you want to keep your chargers as small as possible, the AUKEY Omnia Mini 20W USB-C Charger is the perfect fit. It's just a tiny little cube that delivers lots of power (20W), meaning you can quickly charge your new iPhone 12 with a charger not much bigger than the standard 5W charger Apple used to ship.
What's so special about this charger?
Ever since the iPhone 12 launched, there has been some confusion about how to ensure you're getting the fastest charging possible. This was likely due to the addition of the MagSafe charger Apple starting peddling along with the iPhone 12 models, but I'll clear up any confusion you may have right now. You need a 20W USB-C charger to charge any iPhone 12 model as fast as possible in all situations.
When you plug an iPhone 12 into the AUKEY Omnia Mini 20W USB-C Charger using the USB-C to Lightning cable, you'll be treated with the best charging rate the iPhone offers. This should be able to give up to 50% charge in about 30 minutes. We did our own testing when writing about the best iPhone 12 chargers, and we noticed you use an 18W charger plugged directly into the charger via the USB-C to Lightning cable, you'll achieve similar results. The real difference comes with the MagSafe charger.
The MagSafe charger uses Qi induction charging, which has always charged at a slower rate than direct charging, and it tops out at 15W of power to charge. The catch is you'll only get the 15W power delivery with a 20W charger. If you try and connect your MagSafe charger to an 18W, you'll see much slower results.
TL;DR: the AUKEY Omnia Mini 20W USB-C Charger is one of the best iPhone 12 chargers you can buy that will charge your iPhone up as fast as it possibly can no matter how you decide to charge your device.
