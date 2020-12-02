She will play Laura Peterson, an anchor at UBA News. She joins returning series stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as well as Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Karen Puttman, and Desean Terry. It was also previously announced that Greta Lee, Ruairi O'Connor, and Hasan Minhaj would also be joining the new season.

Margulies is one of the most critically-acclaimed television actresses working today. She has been nominated for 10 Emmy Awards throughout her career, of which she has won three for her time on "ER" and "The Good Wife." She has also been nominated for 12 Golden Globe Awards, winning the award for best actress in a drama series for "The Good Wife." Most recently, she appeared on the popular Showtime series "Billions" and starred in the first season of the Nat Geo series "The Hot Zone." Her first literary project, "Sunshine Girl," will debut on May 4, 2021.

Despite mixed reviews at the start, The Morning Show quickly became a hit and earned multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. Billy Crudup earned the Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama, while Jennifer Aniston earned Best Actress in a Drama Series at the SAG Awards.

It is currently unknown when the second seasons of The Morning Show will premiere on Apple TV+.