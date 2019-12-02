Smart plugs are an essential piece of any home automation setup like HomeKit. They turn your not-so-smart appliances into mildly intelligent accessories that can be automated, voice controlled, and more. WeMo's Mini Smart Plug is a great way to jump into HomeKit or other home automation system, and for Cyber Monday, you can get it for only $16.

Smart Buy Wemo Mini Smart Plug This popular smart plug lets you easily start controlling whatever's plugged into it using an app on your phone or tablet. It's even able to be voice-controlled using Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri. $15.99 $24.99 $9 off See at Amazon

Like most smart plugs, the WeMo Mini is pretty basic. You plug it into a socket, connect it to your smart home system (or set up a new system if it's your first plug), plug in a standard light or appliance, and then turn it on or off as needed. It's small enough that you can stack two on top of each other in the same dual-plug socket to use with two different items.

The WeMo Mini connects to your home Wi-Fi network, and is directly compatible with your other HomeKit accessories without the need for a hub device. You can control it with Siri or through the Home app, and set different schedules or create automations based on factors like time of day or whether you're home. The plug is also compatible with Alexa through Alexa-enabled speakers, as well as the Google Assistant.

If you're going out of town, or will just be away from your home all night, you can set up the WeMo Mini's 'Away Mode.' This mode will set a randomized schedule for turning your lights off and on so it looks like you're home. It's better than putting lights on a timer because timers are predictable, whereas this feature isn't.

This smart plug can handle up to 15 amps of power for higher-power appliances, and features fire resistance. It also features overload/overcurrent protection so it doesn't short out on you.

With HomeKit and other systems becoming more popular and robust, now is the perfect time to jump into home automation. Grab this deal before it's gone to get started for a great low price.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.