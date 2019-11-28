The current 10.2-inch iPad 7 is the best value in tech today. And, on Black Friday, it's even more unbelievable better. Stay with me here. Apple did something extraordinarily un-Apple-like a couple of years ago — they brought back the original iPad Air, updated it, and set the sticker price at $329. Not $499 like every 9.7-inch iPad since the first. Not even $399. But $329. Like, affordably $329.

Last year, in March, they added Apple Pencil support. This year, just this past September, they added Smart Keyboard support and bumped the screen size up to 10.2-inches. So, for most people, most of the time, it's simply the best damn iPad to get, because price.

Now, I'll keep it real with you. In order to get the price down, the features are down as well. For most people, that won't matter at all. Like at. all. But you should know all the details upfront. The screen is smaller than the iPad Air 3 — 10.2-inches instead of 10.5-inches. It's also standard rather than wide color gamut and lacks the lamination and anti-reflective coating that cut down on glare. No True Tone ambient color cast matching either, so whites don't look so consistently paper-white when under florescent or incandescent like. It also has an older, A10 Fusion processor and 2 GB of memory, same as the iPhone 7 instead of the A12 Bionic and 3 GB, same as the iPhone XS, found in the iPad Air 3. It still has the Home button and Touch ID fingerprint biometrics, though, and two stereo speakers. Also a 1.2 megapixel, 720p front-facing camera, and an 8 megapixel, standard color, f/2.4, also 1080p rear camera. Which are, you know, cameras.