A couple of years ago, Apple brought back the original iPad Air, updated it, and set the sticker price at $329. Not $499 like every 9.7-inch iPad since the first. Not even $399. But $329.

10.2-inch iPad 7 The new entry-level iPad has everything last year's had, plus a bigger 10.2-inch display, and optional gigabit LTE and Smart Keyboard support.

Last year, in March, Apple added Apple Pencil and Logitech Crayon support. This year, just this past September, they added Smart Keyboard support and bumped the screen size up to 10.2-inches. Best Cyber Monday 2019 Deals

12 Black Friday deals that survived until Cyber Monday Now, to get the price down, Apple kept the features are down as well. This isn't an iPad Pro. Not even close. But, for most people, that won't matter at all. Like at. all. But you should know all the details upfront. The screen is smaller than the iPad Air 3 — 10.2-inches instead of 10.5-inches. It's also standard rather than wide color gamut and lacks the lamination and anti-reflective coating that cut down on glare. No True Tone ambient color cast matching either, so whites don't look so consistently paper-white when under florescent or incandescent like. It also has an older, A10 Fusion processor and 2 GB of memory, same as the iPhone 7 instead of the A12 Bionic and 3 GB, same as the iPhone XS, found in the iPad Air 3. It still has the Home button and Touch ID fingerprint biometrics, though, and two stereo speakers. Also a 1.2 megapixel, 720p front-facing camera, and an 8 megapixel, standard color, f/2.4, also 1080p rear camera. Which aren't great for actual photography or videography but are fine for school projects, scanning documents, and other everyday things.

You can get it in silver, space gray, or gold, with 32 or 128GB of storage, and with just Wi-Fi or with Wi-Fi and cellular. And, it's compatible with the 1st generation Apple Pencil and Logitech Crayon, so you can draw, take notes, and otherwise let your inner artist and productivity guru loose. It also now supports the original Apple Smart Keyboard, which I actually still prefer to the second generation model. The keys don't fold over onto the back and feel like bubble wrap I want to continuously pop while holding and watching videos or gaming. The best feature by far, though — the one that makes up for every single spec the 10.2-inch iPad is missing out on and then some — is the price. Sure, if you need more, get more. And pay more. But most people don't. And, at $329 the 10.2-inch iPad was the best deal in tech. But, at the current Cyber Monday price of just $249? That's not just a deal. That's an absolute steal.

Even if you don't use or like Apple products, no one else, not Google, not Samsung, not Amazon — not anyone — has any hardware or software library that can compete with the iPad at any price, much less at such a low, low, price.