- The first trailer for Palmer is now on YouTube.
The official trailer for Apple TV+ original movie Palmer has been shared to YouTube today, giving us our first proper look at star Justin Timberlake as the titular character.
The movie, which will debut on January 29, definitely looks set to be a moving one – and Timberlake appears to be the perfect person to play the role of high school football star Eddie Palmer.
Check it out.
Former high school football star Eddie Palmer (Justin Timberlake) went from hometown hero to convicted felon, earning himself 12 years in a state penitentiary. He returns home to Louisiana, where he moves back in with Vivian (June Squibb), the grandmother who raised him. While trying to keep his head down and rebuild a quiet life for himself, Palmer is haunted by memories of his glory days and the suspicious eyes of his small town community. Things become more complicated when Vivian's hard-living neighbor Shelly (Juno Temple) disappears on a prolonged bender, leaving her precocious and unique 7-year-old son Sam (Ryder Allen), often the target of bullying, in Palmer's reluctant care. In time, Palmer is drawn into a more hopeful world as he forges a connection with Sam through their shared experience of being made to feel different by those around them. Life improves for Palmer, and a romance develops between him and Sam's teacher Maggie (Alisha Wainwright). An inspiring and unexpected journey unfolds for the three of them, but soon Palmer's past threatens to tear apart this new life.
You will of course need an Apple TV+ subscriptions to enjoy Palmer among the many other TV shows and movies available. It's a $4.99 per month subscription unless you're an Apple One subscriber and well worth the money.
