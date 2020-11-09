Reported by Deadline, Kathryn Hahn has signed on to lead alongside Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd in the upcoming Apple TV+ series The Shrink Next Door. The series will be helmed by The Big Sick director Michael Showalter and Veep writer Georgia Pritchett.

Inspired by true events, The Shrink Next Door details the bizarre relationship between psychiatrist to the stars Dr. Isaac "Ike" Herschkopf, played by Rudd, and his longtime patient Martin "Marty" Markowitz, played by Ferrell. Over the course of their relationship, the all-too-charming Ike slowly inserts himself into Marty's life, even moving into his Hamptons home and persuading Marty to name him president of the family business. The series explores how a seemingly normal doctor-patient dynamic morphs into an exploitative relationship filled with manipulation, power grabs, and dysfunction at its finest.

Ferrell and Rudd also serve as executive producers on the project. Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, and Brittney Segal executive produce for Gloria Sanchez Productions. Pritchett and Showalter executive produce alongside Jordana Mollick on behalf of Semi-Formal Productions. Marshall Lewy for Wondery and Jared Sandberg, Katie Boyce, and Francesca Levy for Bloomberg Media will serve as executive producers, with the podcast's host Joe Nocera as co-executive producer.

It is unclear when The Shrink Next Door will premiere on Apple TV+.