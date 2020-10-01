What you need to know
- Ten more actors have signed on to an unnamed comedy musical series on Apple TV+.
- Keegan-Michael Key, Fred Armisen, and Kristin Chenoweth are some of the notable names to join.
- The series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, the mind behind Saturday Night Live.
Reported by Variety, ten more actors have signed onto an unnamed musical comedy series from executive producer Lorne Michaels that has been picked up by Apple TV+.
The series, which is produced by Cecily Strong, has signed on adding Keegan-Michael Key, Fred Armisen, and Kristin Chenoweth, along with seven other actors.
The as-yet-untitled series, which was announced earlier this year, follows a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship when they discover the magical town of Schmigadoon, in which everyone acts as if they're in a studio musical from the 1940s. They then discover that they can't leave until they find "true love."
Keegan-Michael Key has signed on as one of the leads in the series, with Armisen and Chenoweth signing on in supporting roles.
Key will play as Josh, Melissa's (Strong) long term, pragmatic partner, and the last person who wants to be stuck in this magical town. Armisen, another "Saturday Night Live" alum, joins as Reverend Layton, the mild-mannered religious leader of the town. Chenoweth will play Mildred Layton, Reverend Layton's morally superior wife who is in everybody's business.
Other notable names to join the series are Alan Cumming, Dove Cameron, and Jane Krakowski.
Also joining the cast are Alan Cumming (as Mayor Menlove), Aaron Tveit (as Danny Bailey), Dove Cameron (as Betsy), Ariana DeBose (as Emma Tate), Jaime Camil (as Doc Lopez), Jane Krakowski (as The Countess), and finally Ann Harada (as Florence Menlove).
It is currently unknown when shooting will begin or when the series will make its debut on Apple TV+. Most recently, Apple premiered its new espionage thriller "Tehran" on its streaming service.
