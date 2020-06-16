Did you know researchers say your phone is dirtier than a public toilet? Today you can change that, as for just one day only, Best Buy has the PhoneSoap Basic UV-C Sanitizer on sale for $39.99. That saves you $10 off its usual cost of $50, and free shipping is included with the purchase as well. This offer is valid on both the black and white versions of this product while supplies last.
Considering all the surfaces they touch and all the times they're in your hand, our smartphones are some of the most germ-infested items we own. With the PhoneSoap Basic, you can get rid of the bacteria and germs plaguing your phone with its integrated UV light, helping to sanitize your entire device within just ten minutes. You can even plug your phone in to charge while it's being cleaned as the device is equipped with a USB port. And sure, the PhoneSoap Basic may be built for smartphones, but you could technically toss anything inside that fits to sanitize, from Apple AirPods Pro to a smart watch, your car keys, and more.
iMore previously reviewed the PhoneSoap 3 with four out of five stars, while commending its ease of use and ability to clean more than just your phone. It can elaborate on some of the PhoneSoap's claims as well.
Today's sale at Best Buy is good for just one day only, so be sure to head over there and place your order now if you're interested. Best Buy offers free standard shipping on orders totaling $35 or more so you don't have to worry about any additional shipping fee being added once you reach checkout. You may also be able to select free curbside pickup to receive your order even faster at a store near you.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
