What you need to know
- "Swagger" is has made its global premiere on Apple TV+.
- The series comes from Reggie Rock Bythewood, Kevin Durant, and Brian Grazer.
- It follows the story of young students who aspire to make it to the NBA.
"Swagger" has made its global debut on Apple TV+.
The series, which is created by Reggie Rock Bythewood, Kevin Durant, and Brian Grazer, follows the stories of the students, parents, coaches, and others who are all involved in the lives of young basketball players who aspire to make it to the NBA.
Jackson stars as Ike, a former star player who's now a youth basketball coach; Hill stars as Jace Carson, a basketball phenomenon who is one of the top-ranked youth basketball players in the country; Azoroh plays Jenna, Jace's mother who is determined to chart NBA success for her son; Ferrer plays Meg Bailey, a former basketball player and coach for a rival team; Wallis plays Crystal, a top young basketball player; Harris plays Musa, the team's glue and point guard; Bingham plays Drew Murphy, a player from an affluent part of town; Irama plays Phil Marksby, the enforcer for a rival team; Nzeribe plays Royale, a sub-par player with a wealthy dad; and Wilds plays Alonzo Powers, the grassroots division leader at a major shoe company.
Apple intially announced back in September of last year. The first three episodes of the series, which are inspired by Durant's life, are available to watch now.
Inspired by Durant's experiences, "Swagger" explores the world of youth basketball, and the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption. Off the court, the show reveals what it's like to grow up in America.
The new series is led by an ensemble cast of stars including O'Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Academy Award nominee Quvenzhané Wallis, Shinelle Azoroh, Tessa Ferrer, Caleel Harris, James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe and Tristan Mack Wilds.
If you haven't seen the trailer for the new series, you can check it out below:
Talent is given. Greatness is made. Swagger premieres October 29 on Apple TV+.
Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service even streams through the Apple TV+ website.
"Swagger" is now streaming on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the new series in the best quality, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
