"Swagger" has made its global debut on Apple TV+.

The series, which is created by Reggie Rock Bythewood, Kevin Durant, and Brian Grazer, follows the stories of the students, parents, coaches, and others who are all involved in the lives of young basketball players who aspire to make it to the NBA.

Jackson stars as Ike, a former star player who's now a youth basketball coach; Hill stars as Jace Carson, a basketball phenomenon who is one of the top-ranked youth basketball players in the country; Azoroh plays Jenna, Jace's mother who is determined to chart NBA success for her son; Ferrer plays Meg Bailey, a former basketball player and coach for a rival team; Wallis plays Crystal, a top young basketball player; Harris plays Musa, the team's glue and point guard; Bingham plays Drew Murphy, a player from an affluent part of town; Irama plays Phil Marksby, the enforcer for a rival team; Nzeribe plays Royale, a sub-par player with a wealthy dad; and Wilds plays Alonzo Powers, the grassroots division leader at a major shoe company.

Apple intially announced back in September of last year. The first three episodes of the series, which are inspired by Durant's life, are available to watch now.

If you haven't seen the trailer for the new series, you can check it out below: