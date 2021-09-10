What you need to know
- Apple has announced that "Swagger" will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on October 29.
- The series comes from Reggie Rock Bythewood, Kevin Durant, and Brian Grazer.
Kevin Durant's new drama series has a premiere date on Apple TV+.
Apple has announced that "Swagger," the drama series from Reggie Rock Bythewood, Kevin Durant, and Brian Grazer, will premiere globally on Apple's streaming service on Friday, October 29, 2021. The first three episodes will debut on that date which each additional episode of the ten-episode season debuting everything Friday until December 17, 2021.
Inspired by Durant's experiences, "Swagger" explores the world of youth basketball, and the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption. Off the court, the show reveals what it's like to grow up in America.
The new series is led by an ensemble cast of stars including O'Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Academy Award nominee Quvenzhané Wallis, Shinelle Azoroh, Tessa Ferrer, Caleel Harris, James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe and Tristan Mack Wilds.
The series follows the stories of the students, parents, coaches, and others who are all involved in the lives of young basketball players who aspire to make it to the NBA.
Jackson stars as Ike, a former star player who's now a youth basketball coach; Hill stars as Jace Carson, a basketball phenomenon who is one of the top-ranked youth basketball players in the country; Azoroh plays Jenna, Jace's mother who is determined to chart NBA success for her son; Ferrer plays Meg Bailey, a former basketball player and coach for a rival team; Wallis plays Crystal, a top young basketball player; Harris plays Musa, the team's glue and point guard; Bingham plays Drew Murphy, a player from an affluent part of town; Irama plays Phil Marksby, the enforcer for a rival team; Nzeribe plays Royale, a sub-par player with a wealthy dad; and Wilds plays Alonzo Powers, the grassroots division leader at a major shoe company.
"Swagger" will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 29, 2021. If you want to enjoy the new series in the best quality, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Which Pokémon game is the very best?
Pokémon games have been a huge part of gaming ever since Red and Blue released on Game Boy. But how does each Gen stack up against each other?
Is every game a Zelda game? No, but here's why you might think that.
The Legend of Zelda franchise has been around for a while and is one of the most influential series to date. But are people overusing it as a comparison, and what actually is a "Zelda" game?
Review: Enacfire A9 provide ANC and ambient for less
Rock ANC or ambient mode depending on your needs with these affordable earbuds.
Keep your iPhone 12 Pro safe and still use MagSafe with these great cases
To get the most out of MagSafe on your iPhone 12 Pro while keeping it safe, you'll need a great MagSafe-compatible case. Here are our current favorites.