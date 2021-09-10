Kevin Durant's new drama series has a premiere date on Apple TV+.

Apple has announced that "Swagger," the drama series from Reggie Rock Bythewood, Kevin Durant, and Brian Grazer, will premiere globally on Apple's streaming service on Friday, October 29, 2021. The first three episodes will debut on that date which each additional episode of the ten-episode season debuting everything Friday until December 17, 2021.

Inspired by Durant's experiences, "Swagger" explores the world of youth basketball, and the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption. Off the court, the show reveals what it's like to grow up in America.

The new series is led by an ensemble cast of stars including O'Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Academy Award nominee Quvenzhané Wallis, Shinelle Azoroh, Tessa Ferrer, Caleel Harris, James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe and Tristan Mack Wilds.