What you need to know
- Kevin Walsh is departing Ridley Scott's Scott Free Productions for Apple TV+.
- Walsh has signed a multi-year deal to produce film and television projects.
- He will be producing "Napoleon," a new film that will actually be directed by Kevin Walsh.
Apple TV+ is getting another powerhouse producer.
As reported by Deadline, Kevin Walsh, who has served as the president of Ridley Scott's Scott Free Productions, is leaving the company and joining Apple TV+ in a multi-year deal to produce both film and television projects.
During his time at Ridley Scott's studio, Walsh produced films like "House of Gucci," "The Last Duel," "All the Money in the World," and "Death on the Nile." He will continue to work alongside Ridley Scott at Apple TV+ as he will be producing "Napoleon," a new epic starring Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby.
Walsh talked to Deadline about joining Apple, saying that "under Zack and Jamie's vision, they've built the studio into the premier destination for filmmakers."
"Working with Ridley Scott has been the highlight of my career. The past five years has been a whirlwind, and being able to learn at the side of a true genius has been invaluable. I'm thrilled to keep doing what I love with Apple, one of the most successful companies in the world. Under Zack and Jamie's vision, they've built the studio into the premier destination for filmmakers, and I know it's the right home for what I want to make. To produce Napoleon for them, with Ridley directing and Joaquin in the lead, is a dream come true."
Other than "Napoleon," it's currently unclear what else Walsh will be producing for Apple's streaming service. If you want to enjoy everything Apple TV+ has to offer, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K.
