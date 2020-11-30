Philips Hue is the name when it comes to smart bulbs, which is why this Woot Cyber Monday sale on this Starter Kit is not to be missed. Perfect for any first time smart home buyer, this kit includes three A19 smart bulbs, a smart button, and the Philips Hue hub. Oh, and it's just $60. That means you can light up a couple of rooms and get everything connected for less.

These smart bulbs can be controlled from anywhere with your smart phone, and can also be set to timers for seamless daytime/nighttime changes.