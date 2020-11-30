Philips Hue is the name when it comes to smart bulbs, which is why this Woot Cyber Monday sale on this Starter Kit is not to be missed. Perfect for any first time smart home buyer, this kit includes three A19 smart bulbs, a smart button, and the Philips Hue hub. Oh, and it's just $60. That means you can light up a couple of rooms and get everything connected for less.
These smart bulbs can be controlled from anywhere with your smart phone, and can also be set to timers for seamless daytime/nighttime changes.
Philips Hue Starter Kit | 45% off at Woot
Philips Hue can dramatically change the atmosphere of your living space at the flick of a switch (or tap of a screen.) This kit has everything you need to get started, for less!
Once seen as a luxury purchase, the convenience of smart lighting has become increasingly affordable. Philips Hue is the original brand name in smart lighting, allowing you to adjust the brightness, temperature or color of your lighting through an app on your smartphone, Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, or one of the bundled smart switches. Once you've experienced the versatility and convenience of something like Hue is hard to give up.
