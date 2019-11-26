If you want the Gmail and GSuite experience on your Mac, but not through a web browser, there's a Black Friday deal for you. Kiwi for Gmail is available for a limited time in the Mac App Store.

Kiwi for Gmail turns your favorite email client into one centralized app. From here, you can take advantage of the traditional Gmail interface that provides quick access to all G Suite apps and documents, including Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

One package for all your needs

Kiwi for Gmail offers a solution to those who don't like using web-based apps through an internet browser. With the Kiwi for Gmail, you can enjoy the Gmail experience through a Mac app. Better still, you can access your G Suite apps and documents from the same location.

Normally $9.99, Kiwi for Gmail is free on the Mac App Store for Black Friday 2019. The promotion runs through Cyber Monday, December 2.

Keyboard shortcuts are one of the benefits of using Kiwi for Gmail. As I noted earlier this year, these shortcuts can boost productivity and shave work minutes off your day.

Initially introduced as a Kickstarter project, Kiwi for Gmail supports up to six Gmail accounts simultaneously and allows you to open documents in separate windows. Files available for opening include gsheet, gform, gdoc, gslides, gdraw, glink, and gnote.

Get your free copy of Kiwi for Gmail on the Mac App Store.

