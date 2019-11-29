If you’re still using external hard drives to store and transfer your data, you’re missing out—due to a wide range of increasingly convenient, secure, and powerful cloud storage platforms that are becoming increasingly affordable.
ThunderDrive Cloud Storage stands out from the competition by offering storage that’s 6x faster than Amazon Storage, and a lifetime subscription is available for over 95% off at just $23.40 when you enter the coupon code BFSAVE40 at checkout.
This award-winning cloud storage platform makes it easier than ever to store and transfer everything from single files to entire hard drives.
You’ll have unlimited access to a massive 2TB of secure storage for life, along with a series of tools that make it easy to find, send, and upload files to the server.
Ditch the unreliable and expensive hard drives and lock in 2TB of secure cloud storage with a lifetime subscription to ThunderDrive Cloud Storage for just $23.40—over 95% off its usual price when you enter the coupon code BFSAVE40 at checkout.
Prices are subject to change.
