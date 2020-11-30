Apple Cyber Monday deals come to an end in just a few hours. The biggest deal in Apple discounts this year came with the surprise discount on AirPods Pro. We saw some amazing deals of up to $60 off. Some retailers are already sold out of AirPods Pro, but there are still a handful that will keep the discount alive till the end of Cyber Monday.
Best AirPods Pro Cyber Monday deals
- : AirPods Pro | $60 off at Woot
- : AirPods Pro | $50 off at Best Buy
- : AirPods Pro | $50 off at B&H Photo
- : AirPods Pro | $25 Gift Card at Apple
AirPods Pro | $60 off at Woot
This is the lowest price we've seen on AirPods Pro throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and frankly, I can't believe they haven't sold out yet. You can only get one pair per customer and estimated shipping is mid-December.
AirPods Pro | $50 off at Best Buy
If you're new to the Apple ecosystem, Best Buy's Cyber Monday deal is actually the best value. It comes with four months of Apple Music and News+ for free, which is an $80 value, but you have to be a new subscriber.
AirPods Pro | $50 off at B&H Photo
B&H still has stock of the $50 discounted AirPods Pro for a few more hours. You can add AppleCare+ to your order for $30 more. If you're in a hurry, you can get free expedited shipping in some locations.
AirPods Pro | $25 Gift Card at Apple
Apple isn't selling AirPods Pro for a direct discount, but there is a store-wide deal that includes an Apple Gift Card. If you purchase AirPods Pro from Apple within the next few hours, you'll get a $25 gift card to fill up your music and movies library.
