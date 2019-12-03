Ecovacs has a fantastic deal on one of its most popular model robot vacuum. The DEEBOT OZMO 920 is on sale for half off at just $350. This is last year's model, but is still one of the best robot vacuums on the market, surpassed only by its replacement, the DEEBOT OZMO 930.

With simultaneous mopping and vacuuming features, this robot floor cleaner does the job of two. With the connected app, you can map out your entire house and keep the floors clean enough to eat off of.

The DEEBOT OZMO 920 vacuums carpets and hardwood floors, mops linoleum and tile, and cleans hard-to-reach places under cabinets, chairs, and tables. It's built with special laser mapping technology so it learns where your furniture is and avoids running into things. With the connected app, you can track where it's cleaned and where it's headed next. The battery lasts about two hours before it needs a recharge, and it will head back to its charger on its own before automatically heading out again.

It's also fairly quiet as far as vacuums go, so your kids and pets won't run under the bed whenever it starts its job.

The suction power of the DEEBOT OZMO 920 is good enough to pick up pet hair, so if you've got dogs or cats or both, your floors will be much cleaner than you've ever imagined, and you won't have to do any work to see the results.

This robot vacuum is so smart it will even recognize when you've left your shoes on the ground and work around them instead of trying to run over them and get stuck.

At just $350, this is the best deal you're going to find on the DEEBOT OZMO 920 and it's only going to be this low for another two hours, so grab one before its too late.

