A new leak from the iOS 14.6 and tvOS 14.6 betas have revealed Apple's upcoming wire-free Beats-branded earbuds, which will be called 'Beats Studio Buds.'

Unlike the other Beats earbuds that have come before it, the Studio Buds do not have ear wraps or ear hooks, and will be completely wire-free, unlike the Powerbeats Pro. These new Beats Studio Buds will be tiny in size and have an in-ear design that is reminiscent of Samsung Galaxy Buds and Google Pixel Buds. Leaked images show that the Beats Studio Buds will come in several colors, including black, white, and red. Of course, there will also be an oval-shaped case that matches the color you choose.

The new Beats Studio Buds match what we were expecting from the next generation AirPods Pro. While a lot of the focus of the rumor mill has been around the third-generation AirPods, there have been some reports that the second-generation AirPods Pro may feature a rounder, more compact design while ditching the stem that AirPods are known for.

The release date for the new Beats Studio Buds is still unknown. However, given the fact that it is now popping up in the iOS 14.6 betas that are the release candidate, it may be sooner rather than later.

