Stillwater, the new animated series coming to Apple TV+ on Friday, December 4, is out with a new sneak peek of the series ahead of its release.

The series follows the story of Karl, Addy, and Michael, three siblings whose next-door neighbor Stillwater, a giant panda, helps them learn about themselves and the world around them.

Siblings Karl, Addy, and Michael have a very special next-door neighbor: a wise panda named Stillwater. His friendship and stories give them new perspectives on the world, themselves, and each other. Coming exclusively to Apple TV+ December 4.

The series just recently released another trailer giving you a more detailed introduction to Addy and Michael, two of the siblings in the show.