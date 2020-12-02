What you need to know
- Apple TV+ upcoming series Stillwater has released a new sneak peek clip.
- The series premieres this Friday, December 4.
Stillwater, the new animated series coming to Apple TV+ on Friday, December 4, is out with a new sneak peek of the series ahead of its release.
The series follows the story of Karl, Addy, and Michael, three siblings whose next-door neighbor Stillwater, a giant panda, helps them learn about themselves and the world around them.
Siblings Karl, Addy, and Michael have a very special next-door neighbor: a wise panda named Stillwater. His friendship and stories give them new perspectives on the world, themselves, and each other. Coming exclusively to Apple TV+ December 4.
The series just recently released another trailer giving you a more detailed introduction to Addy and Michael, two of the siblings in the show.
The clip released today shows two of the siblings hopping into a homemade rocketship in their backyard and launching into space, with a little surprise at the end on how they did it. Check out the sneak peek of Stillwater, coming on December 4 to Apple TV+, below:
