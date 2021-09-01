What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has debuted a new behind-the-scenes video for Lisey's Story.
- The new clip takes a deep dive into 'The Fantasy of Boo'ya Moon' in the series.
Apple wants to tell you 'The Fantasy of Boo'ya Moon' in its new behind-the-scenes clip of Lisey's Story.
The company has debuted a new deep-dive video into Lisey's Story, its thriller series from the mind of Stephen King on Apple TV+. The new behind-the-scenes clip is a deep dive into "The Fantasy of Boo'ya Moon."
Boo'ya Moon is what you make it—and a key part of the Stephen King multiverse. Join Pablo Larraín, J.J. Abrams, and the cast as they explore how each character in Lisey's Story experienced Boo'ya Moon differently. Watch all episodes of Lisey's Story now, only on Apple TV+.
The series, which was adapted from the Stephen King novel by the same name, tells the story of Lisey Landon who must face the memories of her marriage two years after her husband passes away and figure out if what she remembers is actually true. Julianne Moore and Clive Owen star in the new series.
Based on the best-selling novel by Stephen King, and adapted by the author himself, "Lisey's Story" is a deeply personal thriller that follows Lisey Landon (Academy Award winner Julianne Moore) two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (Academy Award nominee Clive Owen). A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind.
If you haven't seen the trailer for the new series, check it out below:
The first season of Lisey's Story is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
