Apple is running a special online Today at Apple event on May 9 that will teach people how to create creature vocal effects using their voice and GarageBand. The event will see people learn from one of the best — Leff Lefferts from Skywalker Sound.

Apple runs Today at Apple sessions to help people learn more about their devices and the software that runs on them. This online session is part of the annual Star Wars Day celebration and follows the release of a new Behind the Mac video. That video showed how Skywalker Sound uses Macs to create audio for movies — and this session will give people a taste of how they could do the same thing at home.