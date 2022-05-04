What you need to know
- Apple is running a free online Today at Apple session to teach people how to create vocal sound effects.
- People will learn about using their Mac and GarageBand to create sounds.
- The Today at Apple session is part of the annual Star Wars Day festivities.
Apple is running a special online Today at Apple event on May 9 that will teach people how to create creature vocal effects using their voice and GarageBand. The event will see people learn from one of the best — Leff Lefferts from Skywalker Sound.
Apple runs Today at Apple sessions to help people learn more about their devices and the software that runs on them. This online session is part of the annual Star Wars Day celebration and follows the release of a new Behind the Mac video. That video showed how Skywalker Sound uses Macs to create audio for movies — and this session will give people a taste of how they could do the same thing at home.
Join sound designer Leff Lefferts as he shares his favorite projects and how Skywalker Sound brings iconic movie characters to life with Apple Music's Eddie Francis. You'll watch footage from Skywalker Ranch in our Behind the Mac film. Then, guided by an Apple Creative Pro, you'll learn how to make vocal effects for a character using your voice, everyday objects, and GarageBand on Mac.
Those interested in the event can learn more on Apple's website and that's where you need to go to sign up for the free session, too.
GarageBand is one of the best Mac apps for handling audio and music and it's free for everyone.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
