The third episode of the five-part series was released earlier today. In line with the episodic releases, Apple has also been sharing clips to promote the series. The latest clip shared on YouTube gives us an answer to the question: "Did the velociraptor have feathers?"

The anticipated series is executive produced by Jon Favreau, scored by Academy Award-winner Hans Zimmer, and narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

Rolling out with one new episode per day, "Prehistoric Planet" combines award-winning wildlife filmmaking, the latest paleontology learnings and state-of-the-art technology to unveil the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of ancient Earth for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience. This series is produced by the world-renowned team at BBC Studios Natural History Unit with support from the photorealistic visual effects of MPC ("The Lion King," "The Jungle Book"). "Prehistoric Planet" presents little-known and surprising facts of dinosaur life set against the backdrop of the environments of Cretaceous times, including coasts, deserts, freshwater, ice worlds and forests. From revealing eye-opening parenting techniques of Tyrannosaurus rex to exploring the mysterious depths of the oceans and the deadly dangers in the sky, "Prehistoric Planet" brings Earth's history to life like never before.

