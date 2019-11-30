Lepow is an up and coming brand making a wide range of PC and mobile accessories, and one of their best is on sale for Black Friday through to Cyber Monday.
Lepow's entry-level external monitor won't blow your socks off, but it is extremely cheap, at just $109.99 for Black Friday ($60 less than usual). This external monitor is a good shout for all sorts of PC users, whether you simply want a second monitor for productivity or gaming, or even on Project xCloud game streaming, connected to a compatible Android device via USB-C.
- FHD 1080P IPS Screen: Lepow USB C 1920*1080 portable monitor delivers a truly immersive viewing experience that lets you enjoy High-Definition entertainment and gaming. The 15.6 inch Full HD IPS screen use eye protection that keeps your eyes from getting tired during prolonged use.
- Versatile Digital Connectivity: Mini HDMI & USB C ports design makes this portable gaming monitor more convenient to connect your laptop, smartphone, PC, PS3, PS4, XBOX ONE, or Nintendo Switch etc. It's ideal for extending your screen or playing games on business trip, travel, or home entertainment.
- Stand Cover & Screen Protector: Lepow have added a smart cover and a screen protector to fully protect our monitor. The cover case is made of PU leather to provide excellent protection for the entire monitor and can be folded into different positions to create a stand. The protective film prevents the screen from being scratched.
- Slim, Light Weight & Portable: With a slim 0.3-inch profile and just 1.76 pounds, Lepow 15.6 inch portable monitor is ideal for your life and work to make a simple setup on-the-go dual-monitor and mobile presentations.
- Dual Speakers & HDR Mode: 2 built-in speakers efficiently helps display multi-media files especially when listen to music/watch movies/play games. HDR mode support excellent mainstream transmission so that you can enjoy great video transmission in game and other entertainment.
This monitor only just launched too, making the discount all the more impressive. If you're looking to expand your screen, look no further. We called it "one of the best budget monitors" in our full review.
A portable monitor you can afford
Lepow Portable HD Monitor
Take a monitor on-the-go
The Lepow Portable HD Monitor is a great portable monitor for its low price, and it's $60 less for Black Friday through to Cyber Monday.
