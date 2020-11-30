If you do any amount of gaming at all, then you've heard of HyperX. It makes a ton of different gaming-related peripherals, from keyboards and mice to headsets to charging cases for your Nintendo Switch . Right now for Cyber Monday , a lot of the brand's products are on sale on Amazon, so you can save while grabbing the essentials for your gaming setup!

HyperX makes some great peripherals for gaming. You can snag some of its best products for cheap on Cyber Monday, including headsets, microphones, keyboards, and more.

HyperX is one of my favorite brands out there, even though its stuff is not technically geared for Macs. But HyperX keyboards still work with Mac through plug-and-play, and the headsets are fantastic.

In fact, I've been using the HyperX Cloud Mix in Rose Gold everyday for the past few years, and it has held up incredibly well. I highly recommend the HyperX Cloud Mix headset if you want a wired/wireless Bluetooth headset that is lightweight and comfortable, looks good, and has great sound quality. It even has a detachable boom mic for voice chats, as well as a built-in mic. For just $129.99, it's one of the best headsets you can get.

If you want to get into mechanical keyboards, the HyperX Alloy Elite 2 is a good one to consider, and it's just $109.99 for Cyber Monday. It has HyperX red switches, which are linear and quiet, and they don't need too much actuation force to register a keystroke. That means they're fast, which is what you need in gaming, or if you just want to up your WPM. The Alloy Elite 2 also has bright RGB lighting that you can customize through software, and they shine spectacularly through the ABS pudding keycaps. And if you want to make some shortcuts, there are customizable macro buttons.

To go with your new keyboard, HyperX has some mice on sale too, like the Pulsefire Core, which is just $24.99. It has RGB lighting, macro customization, seven prorammable buttons, and a sensor that supports up to 6,200 DPI. And you'll want the HyperX Fury S Speed Edition mousepad, which is large enough to fit both your keyboard and mouse on it. This mousepad has a cloth surface that is optimized for gaming mice, and the anti-fray edges will hold up for a long time.

On the Nintendo Switch front, you can grab the HyperX Chargeplay Quad, which can charge up to two pairs of Joy-Cons, so you and your friends can all enjoy some multiplayer games together. Or if you just want to always have multiple sets of Joy-Cons charged up and ready to go, this is great for that too. There are LED indicators to let you know when a Joy-Con is fully charged. And for the Switch itself, the HyperX ChargePlay Clutch Charging Case has a 6000mAh battery to extend the life of your Nintendo Switch gaming sessions by another five hours. The case also gives you a more comfortable grip, so no more hand cramps!

No matter what you're looking for, HyperX has you covered with this amazing Cyber Monday sale. We highly recommend the brand — my HyperX gear, like the HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini, is all holding up very well even with daily use. For more Cyber Monday savings, don't forget to check out Cyber Monday Apple deals — there are just a few hours remaining!