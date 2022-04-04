Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton says that he hopes his upcoming Apple TV+ documentary will have a "positive impact" on people when it finally races onto our screens.

While we don't yet know when that will be, or indeed what the documentary will be called, Apple TV+ has at least confirmed that the project is in the works.

Apple TV+ announced today that it has landed a new feature documentary about the groundbreaking life and career of seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton, who has broken both records and barriers to become one of the greatest Formula One drivers in history. The documentary will feature full access to Hamilton and his team, on and off the track, and an all-star cast of guest interviews.

As for Hamilton himself, Motorsport Week reports that he has high hopes for the documentary.

"The documentary is the current focus. I think stories are there to be told. I think it's important. I think there's lots that can be learned. "And as I mentioned, for people, if you can affect and have a positive impact, if your story can have one positive impact even on one person or one family that's could be amazing."

Hamilton also didn't rule out the idea of a future movie telling his story, although he wouldn't be drawn on another Apple TV+ project that is expected to star Brad Pitt that is said to have his involvement. He did confirm that he's "going through a process right now of castings for another project that I have."