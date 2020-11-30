While Cyber Monday is slowly winding down, there is still time to score some significant savings on some great gear like this 4K monitor from LG. Currently just $380 at Amazon, the LG 27UK850-W sports impressive image quality with extras like HDR10, sRGB color gamut, and of course 4K, with a generous 27-inch display size. If you are in the market for a quality monitor that pairs exceptionally well with a Macbook, then this is the deal for you.

This 27-inch 4K IPS monitor from LG sports incredibly detailed visuals making your games, music, and spreadsheets come alive with support for HDR10 and 99% sRGB color gamut. Bult-in 5w 2-channel speakers and plenty of I/O make an already excellent value even better this Cyber Monday.

Ultra high-definition resolution at a low price

In our review of the LG 27UK850-W last year, we were blown away by its super impressive color performance that just popped right out of the box without any tuning or calibration. LG's monitor supports 4K ultra high definition resolution (3840 x 2160) with HDR10 and 99% sRGB color gamut, all with a 60Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time that makes it perfect for general tasks.

The LG27UK850-W has plenty of I/O around the back, with two HDMI inputs, one DisplayPort, two USB-A 3.0 ports, and a single USB Type-C port. The Type-C port makes connecting and charging a Macbook incredibly convenient as it delivers the high definition visuals and charges your laptop at 60w using just the provided cable.

LG's monitor also includes a pair of 5w speakers, so you don't have to worry about any additional expenses, and an on-board 3.5mm jack allows you to hook up your favorite headphones directly to the monitor. All of that combined with a flexible ArcLine stand make the LG27UK850-W a great value at its regular price of $450, and it becomes a downright steal with Amazon's Cyber Monday deal that brings it down to $380.

Still on the hunt for some great last-minute Cyber Monday deals? Be sure to check out our guide to the best Cyber Monday deals that are still available, as well as our Best Apple Cyber Monday Deals roundup for incredible savings on the latest tech.