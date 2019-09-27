LG is rolling out a firmware update that will add AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support for the 2019 UHD UM7X TV series. First spotted by MacRumors, the update is version 04.70.03 and is now available to download.

LG had previously stated the update would arrive in October, but it seems it had a change of heart and rolled it out ahead of time. The AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support is part of an initiative by Apple to make its products more accessible via televisions, especially now that it is working on services like Apple Music and Apple TV+ that users can access outside of its ecosystem.

UHD UM7X users will now be able to AirPlay content from their iOS, iPadOS or macOS device to the TV. HomeKit will allow Apple users to control the TV using the Home app and via Siri.

Besides the UM7X series, LG has plans to roll out AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support for the UM6X and NanoCell SM83 series. However, a timeframe for the software rollout has not been confirmed by LG.