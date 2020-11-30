With Cyber Monday in full swing, now is a great time to pick up some LED strip lights to deck out your home. LED light strips are a great way to add color and ambiance to any room in your house, whether it's a desk in an office, behind a TV, or above the countertop in your kitchen, there's something for everyone in this range of Govee LED light strips, now up to 30% off in the Cyber Monday sale.

Govee has a huge range of LED strip lights for literally any situation. They have more standard, shorter LED strips for adding ambiance to something like a TV or office setup. However, they also have more intense installations, including a monster 65 feet strip light for just $41.99. they also have RGB interior car lights for adding some flair to your car's interior.

Like most LED strips, they are easy to install and come with remote controls for setting the right tone, however, they also work with your smartphone. Some of Govee's smart LED strips also have an enhanced music mode, using a built-in microphone to sink the lights with music you're playing.

Here are some other great Cyber Monday smart home deals.