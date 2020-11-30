With Cyber Monday in full swing, now is a great time to pick up some LED strip lights to deck out your home. LED light strips are a great way to add color and ambiance to any room in your house, whether it's a desk in an office, behind a TV, or above the countertop in your kitchen, there's something for everyone in this range of Govee LED light strips, now up to 30% off in the Cyber Monday sale.
Govee has a huge range of LED strip lights for literally any situation. They have more standard, shorter LED strips for adding ambiance to something like a TV or office setup. However, they also have more intense installations, including a monster 65 feet strip light for just $41.99. they also have RGB interior car lights for adding some flair to your car's interior.
Like most LED strips, they are easy to install and come with remote controls for setting the right tone, however, they also work with your smartphone. Some of Govee's smart LED strips also have an enhanced music mode, using a built-in microphone to sink the lights with music you're playing.
Best Cyber Monday Smart Home sales
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-Gen) | $18.99 at Amazon
Alexa is built into this 3rd-generation Echo Dot smart speaker, giving you the ability to ask for the news, voice control compatible smart home devices, and stream music from various services like Amazon Music and Apple Music. It's over 50% off right now.
Amazon Echo Dot (4th-Gen) | $28.99 at Amazon
Amazon recently announced the all-new Echo Dot (4th-Generation) smart speaker and it's getting its first direct discount for Black Friday. Score one for just $29 now, a 42% savings.
Google Nest Smart Thermostat E and Google Nest Temperature Smart Sensor | $149 at Lowe's
Pick up the Google Nest Smart Thermostat E along with the Google Nest Thermostat Smart Sensor at a $50 discount today at Lowe's! This combo lets you check the temperature in a specific room of your home using an app on your phone, as well as the overall temperature in your house.
Ecobee SmartThermostat | $199 at Amazon
You can use the smart sensor to help you find the perfect temperature for the important rooms in your home. The thermostat has dual-band Wi-Fi, far-field voice recognition, a touch display, and the ability to work with all smart homes. This is a $50 saving.
Roborock Smart Robot Vacuum Sale | Up to 40% off at Amazon
Several of Roborock's smart robot vacuum cleaners are back on sale with prices discounted by up to 35% at Amazon for just one day only. Prices start at just $189 and the popular Roborock S6 Pure is down to a new record low at $240 off.
Ring Alarm Starter Kit with free Echo Dot | $119.99 at Amazon
Pick up the Ring Alarm starter kit at its regular price of $80 off via Amazon and you'll score a free Echo Dot smart speaker with the purchase. That allows you to use Alexa to voice control whether your alarm is armed or disarmed.
Ring Video Doorbell | $69.99 at Amazon
The new second-generation Ring Video Doorbell gets almost all the new features from the Ring Video Doorbell 3, all without raising the price. It's a great way to improve the privacy and security of your home without breaking the bank.
Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System + Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and Philips Hue Bulbs | $256.98 at Amazon
Amazon is offering a free Echo Dot smart speaker and two Philips Hue smart bulbs with the eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi system currently, or you can grab a free Fire TV Cube with the eero 6 Pro.
Wyze Smart Home Security Cameras | Up to 23% off at Amazon
Wyze indoor cameras record video in 1080p HD and feature night vision, 2-way audio, Alexa support, and more. What's even better is that these cameras don't require a monthly subscription in order to get the most out of them.
Portal by Facebook devices | from $65 at Facebook
Portal by Facebook lets you connect and videochat with friends and family members while you're far apart. This Black Friday sale offers up to $65 off select models including the Portal Mini, Portal TV, Portal, and Portal+.
Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Door Opener | $24.99 at Amazon
Control this smart garage door opener using an app on your phone. It now allows for free in-garage delivery of Prime orders with Key by Amazon in select areas, and you'll even score a $30 Amazon credit when you place your first order for in-garage delivery and use code KEY30!
Eufy RoboVac 11S | $149.99 at Amazon
The 11S is one of Eufy's more affordable models, but it isn't lacking in features with 1300Pa suction power, 100 minutes of battery life, and easy controls via the included remote.
iRobot Roomba E5 | $249 at Amazon
The Roomba E5 is ideal for pet hair, carpets, and hard floors too. When this model runs low on battery, it can charge itself back up so you never come home to find a dead robot in the middle of a messy floor. Today's deal saves you over $130 off its regular price.
Amazon Echo Show 5 | $44.99 at Amazon
This 5.5-inch smart display lets you check the weather, watch movie trailers, listen to music, and control smart home devices with Alexa. It's 50% off at $45 right now, its best price ever.
Google Nest Hub | $49.99 at Best Buy
Pick up the Nest Hub 7-inch smart display with Google Assistant at a $40 discount via Best Buy for Black Friday. This device lets you watch YouTube, stream music, check on the weather and news, control compatible smart home devices, and more.
